Police Investigating serious crash

Details are limited at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Police are Investigating a major Crash
Police are Investigating a major Crash(Justin Jackson)
By Eric Franklin and Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

The Waco Police Department is investigating a serious crash Sunday.

Officers responded to the crash shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Orchard Ln of reports of a vehicle in a ditch.

Emergency responders arrived to find a motorcycle in a ditch that had also struck a tree.

Police blocked off the area from Kendall Ln. to Alston for nearly 3 hours as they investigated the accident.

The cause of the crash is still unknown and police are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

