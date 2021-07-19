Police Investigating serious crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

The Waco Police Department is investigating a serious crash Sunday.

Officers responded to the crash shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Orchard Ln of reports of a vehicle in a ditch.

Emergency responders arrived to find a motorcycle in a ditch that had also struck a tree.

Police blocked off the area from Kendall Ln. to Alston for nearly 3 hours as they investigated the accident.

The cause of the crash is still unknown and police are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

