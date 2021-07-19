Possible raises on the way for Central Texas police department

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department said pay can be a reason why it can be hard to recruit new police officers, and right now, city council is looking at some possible raises.

Last week, city council learned how Temple police pay stacks up against other areas in Central Texas. According to a market study the city conducted, there’s some room for improvement.

According to the study, the median pay for probationary police officers in the area was $57,484. In Temple, probationary police officers are paid $48,589. The study shows that Temple police officers are paid less than surrounding areas for other ranks as well.

There are a few proposed changes. The first is getting rid of the rank of police cadet. According to the study, not many other departments have that rank. That means new hires will come into the department as probationary officers.

The proposal also included a raise for probationary officers to $60,350, and a raise for officers in their first year from $55,217 to $60,825.

“Right now, when they come off with their 18 months probationary after they’re done, they go to 55. So as you can see, that is a good increase,” Tara Raymore, director of Human Resources and Civil Service, said. “And I think that puts us advantage in the market competitiveness.”

Police chief Shawn Reynolds said there are 17 positions they need to fill, and that’s why the department is making changes.

“We want to be doing recruiting almost every other month,” Chief Reynolds said. “I think that combined with our compensation proposal that’s moving forward, and with Epic Recruiting, my hope is that with another two years, we’re fully staffed.”

The department will be working with Epic Recruiting to find more officers. That process is already underway.

