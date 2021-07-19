Advertisement

Small Central Texas town’s first farmers market does big business

Vendors sold everything from that fresh honey to jams, jellies, produce, eggs and breads and even homemade dog treats.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena had a big turnout for its first ever farmers market as 400 or more people turned out and bought out the inventory of vendors so quickly, most were out of products an hour and a half before closing time.

The first Lorena’s Farmers Market was held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in an open field next to Lorena Plaza.

That land is owned by the family of Lorena resident Kevin Barrera, who is manager of Barrera’s Nursery & Landscape.

Barrera, along with fellow Lorena resident Malisa Spivey, helped spearhead the effort.

“There is a lot of pride in Lorena, so we really wanted to get people together and just have them come out so we thought a farmers market would be a good idea,” Barrera said.

Lorena resident Jennifer Cates was immediately on board with the idea.

She’s a beekeeper who owns Cates Family Farm and Ranch and sells fresh, raw honey.

“This past weekend we had a great time at Lorena’s first farmers market,” Cates said.

“We were able to sell some honey.  There were lots of people out enjoying the day and lots of vendors.”

Barrera said the market was a way to bring together neighboring communities such as McGregor and Crawford for whose residents Lorena is not as long as a drive as Waco.

“I know a lot of people who had worked with the Waco Farmers Market, and we just thought it be good to give people an option on that side of town,” he said.

Barrera says the plan is to open the market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month.

