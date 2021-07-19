Advertisement

Zero risk? Virus cases test Olympic organizers’ assurances

A Tokyo 2020 staff member stands by to help direct team members from other countries for the...
A Tokyo 2020 staff member stands by to help direct team members from other countries for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games as they arrive at Haneda international airport in Tokyo on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)(Hiro Komae | AP)
By By STEPHEN WADE, YURI KAGEYAMA and GERALD IMRAY
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP)

Two South African soccer players have become the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19.

Other cases connected to the Tokyo Games were also confirmed Sunday to highlight the herculean task organizers face to keep the virus contained while the world’s biggest sports event plays out.

The positive tests came as some of the expected 11,000 athletes and thousands more team officials from across the globe began arriving in the village having traveled through the pandemic to Tokyo.

The Olympics open Friday.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has said there was “zero” risk of athletes passing on the virus to Japanese or other residents of the village.

But that bold statement was already being tested.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

Spc. Michael Razvillas, 44
Texas national guardsmen supporting COVID-19 mission found dead in hotel room
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
Anthony Williams, 38, of Waco, was taken to McLennan County Jail where he was charged with...
Suspect in catalytic converter theft leads Waco Police on lengthy pursuit
Temple shooting Shallow Ford West Road
Temple Police investigate fatal shooting
One Central Texas health district modified its COVID-19 threat level Friday as active cases of...
Health district modifies COVID-19 threat level as cases rise again in Central Texas

Latest News

A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
Zero risk? Virus cases test Olympic organizers’ assurances
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, right, celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing after...
Giolito tosses 3-hitter as White Sox pound Astros 10-1
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village
FILE - In this June 27, 2021, file photo, Sydney McLaughlin reacts after setting a new world...
The waiting Games: Olympians navigate strict rules in Tokyo