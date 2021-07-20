Active COVID-19 cases are rising in Central Texas; state count increases by more than 7,000

(KWTX) – Bell County appears to be at the epicenter of a simmering summer surge in active cases of COVID-19 as the Delta variant of the virus makes inroads in Central Texas.

The county had 512 active cases Tuesday, according to Bell County Health District numbers, which don’t include Fort Hood personnel who live on post.

Department of State Health Services data, which do include personnel living on post, showed 918 active cases Tuesday.

Health experts say the Delta variant will work its way into areas where vaccination rates are low, and in Bell County, rates are low.

Just 33% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Tuesday, according to DSHS data.

The total number of active cases in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring rose to almost 1,500 on Tuesday, more than three times the number reported in early June.

Increases were reported in 12 of the 16 counties.

About 36% of Central Texas residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Tuesday.

The variant of the virus is responsible for more than 80% of sequenced cases of the virus, up from 50% at the start of the month, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing Tuesday.

“Vaccine coverage varies by state and by county. Communities where people remain unvaccinated are most vulnerable and most likely to experience increase in case counts,” she said.

The variant is present in Bell and McLennan counties, but the latest DSHS update from July 13 shows no Delta variant cases in either county but does list 377 of 402 potential cases statewide as “pending patient info from lab.”

Statewide, almost 60% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and nearly 52% are fully vaccinated, DSHS data showed Tuesday.

In Central Texas, about 41% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and not quite 36% are fully vaccinated.

About 38% of Bell County residents 12 and older have received one dose and almost 33% are fully vaccinated.

Almost 47% of McLennan County residents 12 and older have received one dose and almost 41% are fully vaccinated.

The story is the same in other Central Texas counties.

Of residents 12 and older, almost 39% are fully vaccinated in Bosque County; almost 31% are fully vaccinated in Coryell County; almost 36% are fully vaccinated in Falls County; just more than 31% are fully vaccinated in Freestone County; almost 41% are fully vaccinated in Hamilton County; more than 34% are fully vaccinated in Hill County; more than 35% are fully vaccinated in Lampasas County; almost 33% are fully vaccinated in Leon County; about 31% are fully vaccinated in Limestone County; almost 38% are fully vaccinated in Milam County; about 35% are fully vaccinated in Mills County; 39% are fully vaccinated in Navarro County; more than 37% are fully vaccinated in Robertson County, and 29% are fully vaccinated in San Saba County.

The rising number of active cases of the virus has prompted area health officials to reemphasize vaccination.

In Lampasas County, with 60 active case of the virus, AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is offering free vaccines to residents 18 and older.

Call (512) 556-3621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

An ID and proof of insurance are required and those seeking second doses should also bring vaccination cards.

The weekly vaccination clinic will continue as long as vaccine is available.

“With every person who gets vaccinated against COVID-19, we get closer to getting back to normal. In Lampasas, our community is ready to move forward, let’s all play our part,” AdventHealth said in a press release Tuesday.

“If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccination, now is the time. The vaccines are safe, effective and free to the public.”

NEW CASES, ADDITIONAL DEATHS

DSHS reported another 3,395 confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 3,304 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,580,592.

At least 2,905,938 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 3,319 were hospitalized Tuesday, an increase of almost 300 over Monday’s total.

DSHS reported 40,439 active cases of the virus statewide Tuesday, up from 33,356 Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the pandemic rose by 159 Tuesday to 81,248.

The number of active cases in the region increased by 133 to 1,496.

Hospitalizations rose in the region, too.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills County, 78 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Tuesday, filling about 7% of available beds and representing about 8.5% of all patients hospitalized.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 29 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized, filling about 5% of available beds and representing about 5.5% of all hospitalizations.

The statewide death toll rose by 24 Tuesday to 51,676.

Four of the deaths occurred in Central Texas where the virus’ toll may be as high as 1,755, but according to state data Tuesday, the count stood at 1,735 including 454 Bell County residents, 16 fewer that the local count of 470; 37 Bosque County residents; 89 Coryell County residents; 33 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 111 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 80 Limestone County residents; 488 McLennan County residents, 21 more than the local count of 467; 51 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 146 Navarro County residents, four fewer than the local count of 150; 47 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide molecular test positivity rate rose from 10.08% Monday to 11.08% Tuesday.

Experts say a positivity rate of 5% or less indicates the virus is controlled.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported 46 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 23,506.

Of the total, 22,524 residents have recovered and 470 have died, an increase of one.

Health district data showed 512 active cases Tuesday, 13 more than on Monday.

DSHS data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 918 active cases Tuesday, an increase of 96.

State data showed 23,460 confirmed cases and 2,479 probable cases Tuesday.

At least 24,567 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, state data showed, and 454 have died, an increase of two.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District discontinued daily case reporting and is instead reporting COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis.

The health district’s latest update Tuesday showed 28,132 total cases, at least 158 of which were active.

AT least 27,507 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 467 deaths.

DSHS data Monday showed 488 residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

The health district has identified 11 cases of the Delta variant of the virus.

COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has ended. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed four active cases involving students, two involving staff members and one involving a contractor Tuesday and a total of 4,022 cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. As of Tuesday, almost 40% of students and almost 61% of employees had been vaccinated. The university plans to operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors and to return to in-person instruction without social distancing this fall. Face masks are no longer required on campus, but the school recommends those who aren’t vaccinated wear face coverings indoors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday and a cumulative total of 369 cases, 286 involving students.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road. This will be the last COVID-19 response mass distribution event in the city.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,144 total confirmed and 303 total probable cases Tuesday.

At least 70 cases were active and at least 7,288 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

The virus has claimed the life of an 89th resident.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; two cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; one case involving an inmate and five cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where two inmates were isolated; one active case involving an employee at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, one case involving in inmate and three involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail one inmate was restricted and one was isolated.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,894 total confirmed and 202 total probable cases of the virus Tuesday.

State data showed no active cases in the county.

At least 2,070 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 33 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting no active cases at either the William Hobby Unit or the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,206 total confirmed and 674 total probable cases of the virus Tuesday.

Fifty cases were active Tuesday.

At least 2,750 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 80 have died.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,517 total confirmed and 2,485 total probable cases Tuesday.

At least 5,795 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 146.

At least 61 cases were active Tuesday.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,404 total confirmed and 317 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 1,660 residents have recovered and 37 have died, according to state data. Twenty-four cases were active Tuesday.

Freestone County had 1,125 total confirmed and 868 total probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,932 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. At least 11 cases were active Tuesday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting one case involving an employee at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 763 total confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 773 residents have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data. Twenty-three cases were active Tuesday.

Hill County Tuesday had 3,853 total confirmed cases and 748 probable cases. At least 4,456 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 111 residents have died, according to state data. At least 34 cases were active Tuesday.

Lampasas County had 1,922 total confirmed and 360 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,189 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data. At least 60 cases were active Tuesday.

Leon County had 1,298 total confirmed and 375 total probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,611 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 43 have died, according to state data. At least 19 cases were active Tuesday.

Milam County had 1,516 total confirmed and 1,103 total probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,597 residents have recovered and 51 have died. Twenty-two cases were active Tuesday.

Mills County had 598 confirmed and 63 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 639 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. One case was active Tuesday.

Robertson County had 1,849 total confirmed cases Monday and 440 total probable cases. At least 2,198 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 47 have died, according to state data. At least 44 cases were active Monday.

San Saba County had 521 total confirmed cases Tuesday and 261 total probable cases. At least 758 residents have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed one active case Tuesday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility.

