Advertisement

Be Remarkable: ‘Jack of all trades’ keeps small town afloat by helping

By Pete Sousa
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Chilton, where a jack of all trades has kept this small town afloat by helping just about anyone in need.

“When somebody needs something, it’s great to know Larry...”, said Danny Daniel of Daniel | Stark

“That’s right!”, said Foster

“I bet you’re in a lot of people’s cell phones”, said Daniel

“I am!”, said Foster

Larry Foster is this week’s Daniel Stark and KWTX Be Remarkable award winner - not only because he helps people around Chilton by personally doing things like laying floors or fixing their pipes, but he’s battled back from cancer to make it all happen.

And a quick conversation reveals - helping people is in his DNA.

“When somebody needs something - what is it in you - that drives you to go help?”, asked Daniel

“We came up poor, so my dad always told me - when you are helping somebody - when you’re giving to them - let it come from the heart.”, said Foster

His wife Lisa nominated Larry because she sees all the work he’s called to do, outside of his job as a Grader Operator in Falls County.

“Lisa, can you tell us why you nominated Larry?”, asked Daniel

“Because he’s the best!”, said Lisa Foster, Wife of Larry

One citizen told us that the best roads in Falls County are in Chilton because of the great work Larry does in his day job.

But on this day - he was grateful to get the Be Remarkable check from Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“If I was younger...I can’t flip no more...but I’d do a back-flip”

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.

Most Read

The motorcycle veered off the road and into a ditch and then struck a tree.
Central Texas woman dies in motorcycle crash a day before her birthday
August Shaton Sanders, 26, was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.
Central Texas weekend shooting victim identified; suspect charged with murder
Amy Regalado and Ricado Mejia, both of Falfurrias, Texas, were charged with aggravated...
‘This is the definition of evil’: Pair charged for kidnapping man sold, smuggled in the United States
The man displayed a handgun and demanded money.
Man wearing ‘Brooklyn’ jersey robs local Subway at gunpoint
The American Academy of Pediatrics issued updated guidance Monday for schools that recommends...
Pediatricians recommend children, teachers, staff members all wear masks when school starts

Latest News

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Chilton, where a jack of all trades has kept this...
'Jack of all trades' has kept small town afloat by helping
This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Woodway where a physical therapist is putting her...
Physical therapist leaves indelible impact on her patients
This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Woodway where a physical therapist is putting her...
Be Remarkable: Physical therapist leaves indelible impact on her patients
The Copp Family spent this past week at the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville, a camp for those...
Central Texas family with special needs children finally breaks free of quarantine