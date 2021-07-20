Be Remarkable: ‘Jack of all trades’ keeps small town afloat by helping

CHILTON, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Chilton, where a jack of all trades has kept this small town afloat by helping just about anyone in need.

“When somebody needs something, it’s great to know Larry...”, said Danny Daniel of Daniel | Stark

“That’s right!”, said Foster

“I bet you’re in a lot of people’s cell phones”, said Daniel

“I am!”, said Foster

Larry Foster is this week’s Daniel Stark and KWTX Be Remarkable award winner - not only because he helps people around Chilton by personally doing things like laying floors or fixing their pipes, but he’s battled back from cancer to make it all happen.

And a quick conversation reveals - helping people is in his DNA.

“When somebody needs something - what is it in you - that drives you to go help?”, asked Daniel

“We came up poor, so my dad always told me - when you are helping somebody - when you’re giving to them - let it come from the heart.”, said Foster

His wife Lisa nominated Larry because she sees all the work he’s called to do, outside of his job as a Grader Operator in Falls County.

“Lisa, can you tell us why you nominated Larry?”, asked Daniel

“Because he’s the best!”, said Lisa Foster, Wife of Larry

One citizen told us that the best roads in Falls County are in Chilton because of the great work Larry does in his day job.

But on this day - he was grateful to get the Be Remarkable check from Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“If I was younger...I can’t flip no more...but I’d do a back-flip”

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.