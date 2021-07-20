Central Texas city hopes new job portal will fill openings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Those “we’re hiring” signs are everywhere in Central Texas, and the city of Waco has one of its own. Now, they are hoping to make the application process easier for people who want to work for the city.

Waco recently switched to a new application system run by NEOGOV. Missie Pustejovsky, director of human resources and civil service for Waco, said there are a few reasons why they made the switch.

The new system makes it easier for people to apply for jobs from their phone, which Pustejovsky said is happening often.

The job portal also allows people to set alerts for different jobs they may be interested in. When those jobs are posted, people get a notification so they can quickly apply.

Pustejovsky said when those postings go up, it’s easy to apply because all of your information is saved.

“You just have to go in and push the button apply for that job, you don’t have to recomplete an application, but you can always add information,” Pustejovsky said.

The job portal has been open for about a month, and Pustejovsky said there has already been an increase in the number of applications. Right now, the city has more than 70 job openings that need to be filled, and Pustejovsky said the city hopes the new portal helps that happen.

“With the number of openings that we have, we want to make it easy for applicants to apply,” Pustejovsky said. “Also, we wanted to make it easier to provide notification to applicants to tell them where they are at the different stages of the recruiting process.”

Waco is hosting a job fair with Texas Workforce Solutions on New Road on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Pustejovsky said there will be people on site to help with creating profiles in the new portal, and there are jobs available in all areas of the city.

If people are interested in applying for jobs, you can find the portal here.

