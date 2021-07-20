Advertisement

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating quadruple homicide

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are investigating what appears to be a quadruple homicide in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday when a body was reported found in a driveway. Three more victims were then found behind the residence. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson confirmed the county’s special investigations unit is working on the case and it is believed that all four victims died of gunshot wounds.

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway 110.
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway 110.(KLTV)

Dickson said they believe the suspected shooter fled the scene following the incident. However, there was no information available to confirm the ages or identities of the victims, or what relation they may have had to each other.

The sheriff’s office will hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle veered off the road and into a ditch and then struck a tree.
Central Texas woman dies in motorcycle crash a day before her birthday
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
Amy Regalado and Ricado Mejia, both of Falfurrias, Texas, were charged with aggravated...
‘This is the definition of evil’: Pair charged for kidnapping man sold, smuggled in the United States
August Shaton Sanders, 26, was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.
Central Texas weekend shooting victim identified; suspect charged with murder
The number of patients with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in Central Texas is rising. (File)
Number of active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas increases by 40%

Latest News

The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
One dead, 4 others seriously hurt after 6-vehicle interstate crash
McLennan Community College police officer Rick Roberts died Monday.
COVID-19 claims life of veteran Central Texas police officer
Waco is hoping a new job portal will help them fill more than 70 vacancies.
Central Texas city using new job portal to make application process easier
Mark Alonzo & Cruz Anthony Deleon
2 charged with aggravated kidnapping for holding couple captive in North Lubbock home