COVID-19 claims life of veteran Central Texas police officer
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed the life of McLennan Community
College police officer Rick Roberts.
Roberts died Monday in a local hospital.
Officers from law enforcement agencies throughout McLennan County escorted his body to Lake Shore Funeral Home Tuesday afternoon.
The procession passed through the MCC campus from North 19th Street along College Drive and then to Lake Shore Drive.
Roberts joined the MCC department in August 2018 after working for 15 years as an officer with the Texas State Technical College Police Department.
Roberts was married and he and his wife had one daughter.
