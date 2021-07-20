COVID-19 claims life of veteran Central Texas police officer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed the life of McLennan Community

College police officer Rick Roberts.

Roberts died Monday in a local hospital.

Officers from law enforcement agencies throughout McLennan County escorted his body to Lake Shore Funeral Home Tuesday afternoon.

The procession passed through the MCC campus from North 19th Street along College Drive and then to Lake Shore Drive.

Officers from agencies throughout the county provided an escort for their fallen colleague. (Bill Gowdy)

Roberts joined the MCC department in August 2018 after working for 15 years as an officer with the Texas State Technical College Police Department.

Roberts was married and he and his wife had one daughter.

Our condolences and heartfelt prayers go out to the family and friends of MCC Officer Ricky Roberts. Officer Roberts... Posted by Lacy Lakeview Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

