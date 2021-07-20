Advertisement

House explosion that injured 6 in North Texas likely caused by gas leak

Investigators believe a gas leak to is to blame for the explosion that destroyed a home and...
Investigators believe a gas leak to is to blame for the explosion that destroyed a home and sent six people to the hospital in North Texas.(CBS DFW Chopper 11)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A gas leak in a Plano home Monday, July 19, was the likely cause of an explosion that destroyed the house and heavily damaged the two next door, injuring six people, fire officials said Tuesday.

Plano Fire-Rescue said further investigation would be needed to determine where in the home the leak happened before the single-story house exploded around 4:40 p.m. on Monday.

A Plano Fire-Rescue spokesperson said the leak could have come from an appliance or anything else, adding the destruction will hinder the investigation.

The leak was isolated to the home that exploded and no other homes are in danger, Plano Fire-Rescue said.

One person from the home that exploded and five others, including three children, from one of the damaged homes next door were taken to hospitals for treatment, fire officials said.

Medical City Plano told CBS 11 it is treating three victims – one adult in critical condition, two others in serious condition.

That includes the one person in the home that exploded and the two adults in the neighboring home.

Children’s Medical Center, where Plano Fire-Rescue reports taking three patients, will not release information on their conditions.

A couple with three young children had just moved into the neighborhood about a month ago.

A family friend said the husband had to have emergency surgery to remove glass and debris from his body.

The community is raising money to help the family and a GoFundMe account is set up.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Most Read

Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
The motorcycle veered off the road and into a ditch and then struck a tree.
Central Texas woman dies in motorcycle crash a day before her birthday
The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
One dead, 5 others seriously hurt after 7-vehicle interstate crash
Amy Regalado and Ricado Mejia, both of Falfurrias, Texas, were charged with aggravated...
‘This is the definition of evil’: Pair charged for kidnapping man sold, smuggled in the United States
The number of patients with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in Central Texas is rising. (File)
Number of active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas increases by 40%

Latest News

Fire damaged one unit and smoke damaged a second.
Two-alarm fire damages 2 apartment units, sends one resident to local hospital
State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, speaks to a colleague on the House floor at the state Capitol.
Sixth Texas Democrat in Washington, D.C., tests positive for COVID-19
The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
One dead, 5 others seriously hurt after 7-vehicle interstate crash
Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant
national sidewalk chalk day