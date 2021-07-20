House explosion that injured 6 in North Texas likely caused by gas leak

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A gas leak in a Plano home Monday, July 19, was the likely cause of an explosion that destroyed the house and heavily damaged the two next door, injuring six people, fire officials said Tuesday.

Plano Fire-Rescue said further investigation would be needed to determine where in the home the leak happened before the single-story house exploded around 4:40 p.m. on Monday.

A Plano Fire-Rescue spokesperson said the leak could have come from an appliance or anything else, adding the destruction will hinder the investigation.

The leak was isolated to the home that exploded and no other homes are in danger, Plano Fire-Rescue said.

One person from the home that exploded and five others, including three children, from one of the damaged homes next door were taken to hospitals for treatment, fire officials said.

Medical City Plano told CBS 11 it is treating three victims – one adult in critical condition, two others in serious condition.

That includes the one person in the home that exploded and the two adults in the neighboring home.

Children’s Medical Center, where Plano Fire-Rescue reports taking three patients, will not release information on their conditions.

A couple with three young children had just moved into the neighborhood about a month ago.

A family friend said the husband had to have emergency surgery to remove glass and debris from his body.

The community is raising money to help the family and a GoFundMe account is set up.

