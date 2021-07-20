Advertisement

One dead, 4 others seriously hurt after 6-vehicle interstate crash

The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - One person died and at least four others were taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with what authorities said were “incapacitating injuries” after a six-vehicle pileup just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 35 near Shanklin Road.

One of the seriously injured victims was flown to the hospital and the others were taken by ambulance.

Seven other people were involved in the crash, but none was seriously hurt.

Initial reports indicated first responders were performing CPR on four or more people including children.

The chain-reaction crash occurred in a construction zone where there was a traffic backup, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

At least five ambulances and two medical helicopters responded to the accident scene near the Bell Expo Center.

Northbound lanes were closed to traffic in the area of the accident and likely will remain closed for hours, Washko said.

Investigators want to know if the driver who initiated the crash was distracted at the time of the accident, Washko said.

