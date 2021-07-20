Few more days of “cooler” highs before a pattern change this weekend

The rest of the week looks to be quieter than the way it started yesterday with a front rolling through. The “cooler” weather pattern we’ve been benefiting from pretty much all summer long... still sticks with us through Friday with highs still expected to stay below normal, in the low 90s. An added bonus from this front is that we have winds out of the northeast helping to keep drier air sinking our way at least for tonight it won’t be as muggy with lows dipping into the low 70s (compared to the mid and upper 70s we will see later this week/into the weekend).

The slightly drier air won’t completely out rule the humidity... we still expect index values to feel like the mid-to-upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday before the heat index likely tops 100° Friday. A couple more shots at rain over the next few days with some isolated downpours here and there are possible each day, then things are looking drier for the weekend as high pressure takes over leaving us hot, dry, and mainly sunny to finish the month of July.

High pressure is typically the weather feature we see in the summer months and that means the typical summertime heat will return. We should see temperatures soar up to where they should be for this time of year, around 97 to 98 degrees, for most of next week. Our triple digit count is still at zero for the year but we may see a few of those readings popping up soon. Either way, it’s about to get hot around here...afternoon heat index values will reach between 100 and 107 degrees by the weekend, giving us just a few days to brace for the very hot conditions to take over.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.