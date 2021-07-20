Police in Central Texas seek help identifying alleged gunman

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Austin Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are asking the public for help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting that left a person with serious injuries.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on July 13 at the El Pollo Rico at 9435 North Interstate 35 service road in Austin.

Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind and fired a round into the victim’s back.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a gray or black Mazda CX-3 from the model years in between 2016 and 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Police said the alleged gunman was driving this vehicle. (Austin Police)

