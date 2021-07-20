Portion of I-35 shut down after major crash; at least 5 ambulances dispatched

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A portion of northbound Interstate 35 was closed late Tuesday morning in Bell County after a crash that apparently involves serious injuries.

The accident occurred just before 11 a.m. in the area of I-35 and Shanklin Road.

Multiple ambulances and a medical helicopter were requested

Unconfirmed reports indicated first responders were performing CPR on four or more people including children.

One of the medical helicopters that responded to the accident scene. (Courtesy Hannah Basso)

