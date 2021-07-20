Advertisement

Portion of I-35 shut down after major crash; at least 5 ambulances dispatched

The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A portion of northbound Interstate 35 was closed late Tuesday morning in Bell County after a crash that apparently involves serious injuries.

The accident occurred just before 11 a.m. in the area of I-35 and Shanklin Road.

Multiple ambulances and a medical helicopter were requested

Unconfirmed reports indicated first responders were performing CPR on four or more people including children.

One of the medical helicopters that responded to the accident scene.
One of the medical helicopters that responded to the accident scene.(Courtesy Hannah Basso)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle veered off the road and into a ditch and then struck a tree.
Central Texas woman dies in motorcycle crash a day before her birthday
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
Amy Regalado and Ricado Mejia, both of Falfurrias, Texas, were charged with aggravated...
‘This is the definition of evil’: Pair charged for kidnapping man sold, smuggled in the United States
August Shaton Sanders, 26, was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.
Central Texas weekend shooting victim identified; suspect charged with murder
The number of patients with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in Central Texas is rising. (File)
Number of active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas increases by 40%

Latest News

Mark Alonzo & Cruz Anthony Deleon
2 charged with aggravated kidnapping for holding couple captive in North Lubbock home
A report early Tuesday morning of gunfire at one apartment complex near a local campus led to a...
Report of gunfire at 1 campus-area apartment complex leads to drug arrest at 2nd complex
A frame grab from surveillance video of the shooting.
Two teenagers arrested in shooting at local nightclub that injured 3
RSV cases in Central Texas
RSV cases rise in Central Texas, straining hospital system