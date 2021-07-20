Portion of I-35 shut down after major crash; at least 5 ambulances dispatched
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A portion of northbound Interstate 35 was closed late Tuesday morning in Bell County after a crash that apparently involves serious injuries.
The accident occurred just before 11 a.m. in the area of I-35 and Shanklin Road.
Multiple ambulances and a medical helicopter were requested
Unconfirmed reports indicated first responders were performing CPR on four or more people including children.
