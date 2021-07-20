Advertisement

Report of gunfire at 1 campus-area apartment complex leads to drug arrest at 2nd complex

A report early Tuesday morning of gunfire at one apartment complex near a local campus led to a...
A report early Tuesday morning of gunfire at one apartment complex near a local campus led to a drug arrest at a second complex nearby. (File)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A report early Tuesday morning of gunfire at one apartment complex on South University Parks Drive near the Baylor University campus led to a drug arrest at a second complex nearby.

Officers were sent at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday to the Outpost Apartments at 2415 South University Parks Dr. in response to a report of gunfire.

“The reporting parties mentioned to dispatch about shots fired, blood and a newer white Malibu but their stories weren’t consistent,” police said Tuesday.

“However, they all reported seeing a gun.”

Officers didn’t find any blood or shell casings, but while they were at the Outpost Apartments, Baylor police detained a suspect in a newer white Malibu at The Domain at 2825 South University Parks.

A K-9 was dispatched to the complex and officers recovered more than 29 grams of cocaine, more than 38 grams of methamphetamine, almost 50 grams of marijuana and almost 50 grams of a white powdery substance from the car.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle veered off the road and into a ditch and then struck a tree.
Central Texas woman dies in motorcycle crash a day before her birthday
August Shaton Sanders, 26, was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.
Central Texas weekend shooting victim identified; suspect charged with murder
Amy Regalado and Ricado Mejia, both of Falfurrias, Texas, were charged with aggravated...
‘This is the definition of evil’: Pair charged for kidnapping man sold, smuggled in the United States
The man displayed a handgun and demanded money.
Man wearing ‘Brooklyn’ jersey robs local Subway at gunpoint
The American Academy of Pediatrics issued updated guidance Monday for schools that recommends...
Pediatricians recommend children, teachers, staff members all wear masks when school starts

Latest News

A frame grab from surveillance video of the shooting.
Two teenagers arrested in shooting at local nightclub that injured 3
RSV cases in Central Texas
RSV cases rise in Central Texas, straining hospital system
This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Chilton, where a jack of all trades has kept this...
Be Remarkable: ‘Jack of all trades’ keeps small town afloat by helping
File Image
Central Texas city hopes new job portal will fill openings