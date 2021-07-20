Report of gunfire at 1 campus-area apartment complex leads to drug arrest at 2nd complex

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A report early Tuesday morning of gunfire at one apartment complex on South University Parks Drive near the Baylor University campus led to a drug arrest at a second complex nearby.

Officers were sent at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday to the Outpost Apartments at 2415 South University Parks Dr. in response to a report of gunfire.

“The reporting parties mentioned to dispatch about shots fired, blood and a newer white Malibu but their stories weren’t consistent,” police said Tuesday.

“However, they all reported seeing a gun.”

Officers didn’t find any blood or shell casings, but while they were at the Outpost Apartments, Baylor police detained a suspect in a newer white Malibu at The Domain at 2825 South University Parks.

A K-9 was dispatched to the complex and officers recovered more than 29 grams of cocaine, more than 38 grams of methamphetamine, almost 50 grams of marijuana and almost 50 grams of a white powdery substance from the car.

