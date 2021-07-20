Two-alarm fire damages 2 apartment units, sends one resident to local hospital

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A two-alarm fire caused by an electrical problem Tuesday afternoon damaged two apartment units and sent one resident to a Temple hospital.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded just after 2:20 p.m. Tuesday to the Williamsburg Apartments at 3608 South 31st St. where the first crews found smoke and flames coming from a building at the rear of the property.

The fire caused heavy damage to Apt. 33 and smoke damage to Apt. 34, spokesman Santos Soto said in a press release.

A resident who was home when the fire broke out was taken to Scott & White Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Soto said.

