Two-alarm fire damages 2 apartment units, sends one resident to local hospital

Fire damaged one unit and smoke damaged a second.
Fire damaged one unit and smoke damaged a second.(Temple Fire & Rescue)
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A two-alarm fire caused by an electrical problem Tuesday afternoon damaged two apartment units and sent one resident to a Temple hospital.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded just after 2:20 p.m. Tuesday to the Williamsburg Apartments at 3608 South 31st St. where the first crews found smoke and flames coming from a building at the rear of the property.

The fire caused heavy damage to Apt. 33 and smoke damage to Apt. 34, spokesman Santos Soto said in a press release.

A resident who was home when the fire broke out was taken to Scott & White Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Soto said.

