Two teenagers arrested in shooting at local nightclub that injured 3

Jamaal Dlexon Florence (left) and Omarion Desmond Brown.
Jamaal Dlexon Florence (left) and Omarion Desmond Brown.(Jail photos)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting in late June in the parking lot of a Temple nightclub that left three people injured.

Omarion Desmond Brown, 17, and Jamaal Dlexon Florence, 18, were arrested following a felony traffic stop at around 3 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South 7th Street.

They were taken to the Bell County Jail.

Both were named in warrants charging deadly conduct stemming from the shooting, which was reported at just after 2:30 p.m. on June 26 in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Lane near Club Paradise.

Police released surveillance video on July 2 of the shooting that showed a number of people in the parking lot, some of whom were fighting.

“This fighting eventually led to several individuals, armed with firearms, shooting at each other,” Temple police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a press release at the time.

“Soon after the incident, three individuals were identified at local area hospitals, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, which police believe are related to the disturbance.”

Officers found spent shell casings and abandoned firearms in the parking lot.

Investigators are trying to identify those who were involved in the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 298-5500, Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 or to submit tips online.

