We’re getting ready to flip the switch to actual summer

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We’re almost three weeks through July and we have still yet to notch a day with average or above average high temperatures. We can thank the near daily rain chances and the lack of a ridge of high pressure for that, but unfortunately the rain is going away and the typical mid-summer’s heat will be building soon. Monday’s cold front helped to produce over an inch of rain in some spots and also helped to drop our temperatures. We’re noticeably cooler and less humid this morning in the upper 60s and low 70s. Be aware though that yesterday’s rain is allowing for patchy fog to form! The cooler morning will lead to a cooler afternoon as highs warm only into the mid-to-upper 80s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy morning skies give way to more clouds during the afternoon. The chances for showers and thunderstorms have dropped to 20% but a few isolated pop-up showers are possible midday and into the afternoon. The best chances start after 2 PM but a stray shower is possible as early as about 11 AM. Today’s forecast of isolated pop-up afternoon showers will be copied over to each remaining workday this week. Unfortunately, today’s cool temperatures won’t be. We’re still expecting highs to stay below normal through Friday, but highs will warm into the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday before reaching the mid-90s Friday. Heat index values will be elevated each day this week too. Today’s heat index should only be as high as about 93°, but it’ll feel like the mid-to-upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday before the heat index likely tops 100° Friday.

High pressure begins to creep toward Texas this weekend and will take hold next week. This area of high pressure is the typical ridge of high pressure that we see in the summer months and that means the typical summertime heat will return. Unfortunately, today’s forecast calls for higher temperatures than yesterday. It’s unlikely that we’ll escape the month of July without reaching the average high, about a 10% chance, and it’s looking less likely that we’ll escape the final few days of the month without reaching the triple-digits. I’ll give it about a 40% chance we stay below the century mark for the remainder of the month. Thankfully, even if we do reach 100°, it’ll likely only be for maybe an hour or two late in the afternoon. Highs Saturday and Sunday should reach the mid-90s but should still remain just a touch below the average of 98°. Our forecast calls for at or slightly above normal high temperatures starting on Monday and lasting through the entirety of next week. Regardless of whether or not we see actual temperatures reach the triple-digit mark, heat index values next week will likely top the triple-digits and could even climb as high as about 108°.

