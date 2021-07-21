Alert issued for missing Texas woman who may be in danger
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A statewide Endangered Missing Persons Alert was issued early Wednesday for a missing Texas woman with intellectual disabilities who may be in danger.
Meaghan Skiba, 30, was last seen on Tuesday at 1300 Spyglass Dr. in Austin.
She’s 5-foot-8, weighs 168 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue floral print dress and sandals.
Authorities asked anyone with information to call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5250.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.