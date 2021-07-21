Advertisement

Alert issued for missing Texas woman who may be in danger

Meaghan Skiba, 30, was last seen on Tuesday.
Meaghan Skiba, 30, was last seen on Tuesday.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A statewide Endangered Missing Persons Alert was issued early Wednesday for a missing Texas woman with intellectual disabilities who may be in danger.

Meaghan Skiba, 30, was last seen on Tuesday at 1300 Spyglass Dr. in Austin.

She’s 5-foot-8, weighs 168 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue floral print dress and sandals.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5250.

