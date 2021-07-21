Advertisement

Chuck E. Cheese pizza arrives in Kroger grocery stores across the country

The classic pepperoni pizza is being sold nationwide by Kroger.
The classic pepperoni pizza is being sold nationwide by Kroger.
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX)

Chuck E Cheese has a licensing partnership with the manufacturer, Flatlander Foods, to bring a new family-favorite pizza to Kroger foods.

Kroger is now selling the famous Chuck E. Cheese pizzas in grocery stores across the country.

That’s right, the classic pizza that children love so much, is now on grocery stores shelves.

The pizzas will be cheese and pepperoni.

“We are thrilled to bring Chuck E. Cheese to the grocery aisle with a new product inspired by our famous pizza and created to be enjoyed in family homes across the country,” said Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media and Branded Entertainment Development of CEC Entertainment, LLC.

Even more exciting about this venture, is that each pizza has 250 e-tickets to be used at your next visit to Chuck E Cheese.

The new Chuck E. Cheese frozen pizzas are available for purchase for just $6.99 each.

The famous Chuck E. Cheese pizzas are now being sold by Kroger across the country.
The famous Chuck E. Cheese pizzas are now being sold by Kroger across the country.(Alejandra Brady CEC Entertainment)

