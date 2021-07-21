Congressman seeks nearly $3 million for cybersecurity research at local university

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, is seeking $2.99 million to fund research at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen on how to limit hardware and software vulnerabilities critical to the Department of Defense.

The funding is included in the Defense Appropriations bill, which should reach the floor of the U.S. house later this month.

“Our nation’s security is not limited to the front lines of battle,” Carter said in a press release Wednesday.

“War is now being fought in terms of cybersecurity and ransomware attacks and we must be prepared to meet those challenges head-on.”

University President Dr. Marc Nigliazzo says Carter’s support has been critical to the development of the school’s cyber program.

“Congressman Carter has simultaneously enhanced the developing capability of our cyber research at TAMU-CT while advancing the education of our students, with both contributing to the long-term security of our nation. That’s quite a demonstration of the use and impact of resources. We applaud it, we are inspired by it, and we are thankful for it,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.