Deputies arrest 2 in area meth probe, more arrests expected

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Bosque County deputies have arrested two people in an area methamphetamine investigation and more arrests are expected.

Caitlyn Booker, 20, is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance over 1 gram, but under 4 grams, and Bradley Keith Miller, 38, is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance over 4 grams, but under 200 grams.

Bosque County narcotics investigators purchased methamphetamine from “a number of dealers” in Bosque and McLennan counties, the sheriff’s office said.

“Future arrests are pending with warrants outstanding.”

