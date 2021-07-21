Isolated showers through Friday with building heat after that

The cooler-than-normal and rainier-than-normal conditions across Central Texas so far this month has been well-welcomed but the fun stops soon as high pressure finally starts to build across the area. Until the heat dome takes hold, we’ll enjoy the final few days of well cooler than normal temperatures and stray shower chances. We likely won’t see any fog this morning, outside of some patchy fog on an isolated basis, and we’ll start out sun-splashed! As we warm up, we’re expecting fair-weather cumulus clouds to build. Some of those clouds could produce a stray shower or two anywhere in our area during the afternoon. Rain should be isolated so most will miss out on rain. Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 80s around lunch time before those highs settle in the upper 80s and low 90s late today. The chance for isolated afternoon showers sticks around Thursday and Friday, but unfortunately those temperatures are going to continue to warm up. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 90s before mid-90s come back Friday.

The typical summer heat dome starts to take hold this weekend before getting locked into place throughout the entirety of next week. We’re thankful that the core of that heat dome will be anchored in the Central Plains. The worst of the heat stays away, but high pressure will get those temperatures back close to average (which is at 98° starting tomorrow and lasting into mid-August). Sinking air means plentiful sunshine. We could start off each morning Saturday through next weekend with a few clouds and morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, however sunshine will quickly return by mid-morning and we’ll see highs reach around 97° Saturday and 98° Sunday. Highs will hover in the upper 90s all week next week but west of I-35, where some slightly drier air will be in place, highs could easily and briefly reach 100° late in the afternoon. For cities and towns east of I-35, we’re expecting a bit more humidity so highs should stay below 100° ever day. Unfortunately, regardless of if you’re east, west, or near I-35, temperatures and humidity will be high enough to send midday and afternoon heat index values into the triple-digits. We’re expecting heat index values to peak near 105° nearly each afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.