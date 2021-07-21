Advertisement

Lit candle ignites fire in local apartment unit; 2 adults and a child displaced

Two adults and a child were displaced by the early-morning fire officials say was caused by an unattended candle. (File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two adults and a child were displaced by an early-morning apartment fire in Temple officials say was caused by an unattended candle.

No one was injured.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Ariza Temple Apartments at 2012 South 31st St., but the unit’s sprinkler system doused the flames before the first crew arrived.

Adjoining units received water damage from the sprinkler system.

“Fortunately, this situation did not result in further harm to anyone inside the home,” Temple Fire & Rescue Officer Santos Soto said.

Officials say residents should always keep burning candles in sight, away from anything combustible, and out of reach of children.

