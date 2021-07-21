Midway ISD one step closer to making a decision on rezoning, two of the four scenarios eliminated

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - For the 2022-2023 school year, families in Midway will be making a shift. The school district is one step closer to finding out where students are headed.

New facilities and growing enrollment at Midway ISD have created a difficult decision of rezoning with more than 1,000 students expected to have to make a transition.

“There’s some logic to it but also a lot of emotion to it because we are talking about families and where their children go to elementary school,” Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas said.

Rezoning for the 2022-2023 school year was on the meeting agenda Tuesday where they will consider four options.

Scenario 1 starts 2022 with one campus at 95%+ capacity and one over capacity, four divisions of neighboring subdivisions, and 1092 elementary students transitions to new campuses. Schools impacted include Castleman Creek, Hewitt, South Bosque, and Woodway elementary school.

Scenario 2 starts 2022 with one campus 105%+ over capacity, two divisions of neighboring subdivisions, and has 1023 elementary students transitioning to new campuses. Every elementary school would see some impact on the zoning.

Scenario 3 starts 2022 with no campuses above 95% capacity, one division of neighboring subdivisions, and 1112 elementary student transitions to new campuses. Schools impacted include Castleman Creek, Hewitt, South Bosque, Speegleville, and Woodway elementary school.

The new “hybrid” Scenario 4 is a combination of three previously proposed scenarios to address comments given by parents.

In the hybrid option, no campuses begin above 95% capacity, there are 2 divisions of neighboring subdivisions, 1213 elementary students transition to new campuses and there are 6 title 1 schools. Schools impacted include Castleman Creek, Hewitt, South Bosque, Speegleville, and Woodway elementary school.

“The major benefit of it all being able to start the schools all below capacity,” Kazanas said.

“One of the things the comments received previously was that Chapel Park was reaching its capacity in only a few years.”

Families came forward with new concerns both in and out of the meeting.

Some worry they won’t have time to give their input on the new scenario if the board comes to a vote. The board made sure to address this early and say they would not be making a final decision at this time.

Families are able to speak at the board meetings and Dr. Kazanas says families have also already given their input in some way.

“It’s a hybrid and had elements of 1, 2, and 3. Any parts that are part of the new scenario 4 for consideration, we had already received comments,” Kazanas said.

Another concern parents have expressed is they say there is a bias toward certain neighborhoods that benefit those with higher socioeconomic status.

“When you look at a principle of diversity or based on socioeconomic, it’s really inversely related to proximity because then to achieve that in some areas then you’re looking at further busing, moving neighborhoods across town, things like that,” Kazanas said.

A presentation about scenario 4 was given at the meeting where many questions from parents were addressed.

The board unanimously decided to remove Scenarios 1 and 2. The board said they will have a thought exchange centered on Scenarios 3 and 4.

The topic will be included on the next meeting agenda on August 17.

