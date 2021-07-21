Police ask for help in search for Central Texas man missing since March
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police Wednesday asked for the public’s help in the search for a Temple man who’s been missing since March.
Dante Bryson, 40, may be driving a black 2005 Toyota Tacoma, police said.
His health and welfare are of concern, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.
