RV catches fire in Bellmead

Bellmead RV Fire
Bellmead RV Fire(Clint Webb)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials in Bellmead are investigating an RV fire.

Crews in Bellmead spent the early hours of Wednesday morning putting out a fire that fully engulfed an RV.

The fire was reported around 3:30 in the morning, in the 3900 block of Larry Lane.

Officials say no one was inside the RV at the time of the fire, and nobody was hurt.

The fire has been extinguished, and authorities are now working to determine what caused it.

