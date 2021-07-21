Advertisement

Siblings from Holland find success in college athletics

Spinn siblings
Spinn siblings(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Continuing athletics after high school is very rare. There are three siblings from Holland who all moved on to play in college.

This spring, due to extra eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic, they all played at the same time.

Seth Spinn was a senior playing baseball for Texas A&M Kingsville. Zoe Spinn was a sophomore, high jumping for Abilene Christian, and Zane Spinn was freshman shortstop for Temple College. Their parents? They were driving all around the state..

