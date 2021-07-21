Slow burn into the weekend - then feeling over 100° for the foreseeable future

Just a few more days of afternoon rain chances before our weather starts to look and feel a lot more like the normal July weather we know. The reason we still have afternoon rain chances tomorrow & Friday is because we do have an area of low pressure that sits in East Texas now but will be on the move to the west, keeping low rain chances in the forecast through Friday. With a few extra clouds and splash-and-dash rain around, afternoon highs will be in the low 90s again tomorrow and then the mid 90s for Friday. The best chances for rain overall will sit down south of us, but we can’t rule out some isolated rain chances either day.

By the weekend, high pressure looks to take hold of our weather leaving us hot, dry and mainly sunny to finish the month of July. Temperatures will near 100 degrees as early as Sunday and then stay that hot through the rest of next week. As we head into the weekend, another plume of Saharan dust is expected to move into Central Texas. Air quality is expected to be negatively impacted over the next few days and into the weekend. This dust could linger into the beginning of the workweek.

