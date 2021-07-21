Advertisement

Stabbing at Central Texas apartment complex leaves one dead; suspect is in custody

Branden Lamarr Smith, 33, is charged with murder.
Branden Lamarr Smith, 33, is charged with murder.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect was in custody Wednesday after a deadly stabbing early Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Cedar Park.

Branden Lamarr Smith, 33, was held Wednesday in the Williamson County Jail charged with murder.

Smith, who police say fled in a vehicle, was arrested several hours after officers found Ayrica Yemay Andrews, 20, unresponsive with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds after responding to the stabbing at around 5:40 p.m. at the Bridge at Volente Apartments at 11908 Anderson Mill Rd.

First responders performed CPR, but efforts to resuscitate Andrews were unsuccessful.

Neither Smith nor Andrews lived in the complex but were at the apartment of a mutual acquaintance when the two got into an argument that turned physical, police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
Teenager dies, five others seriously hurt in 7-vehicle I-35 crash
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
McLennan Community College police officer Rick Roberts died Monday.
COVID-19 claims life of veteran Central Texas police officer
A report early Tuesday morning of gunfire at one apartment complex near a local campus led to a...
Report of gunfire at 1 campus-area apartment complex leads to drug arrest at 2nd complex
A frame grab from surveillance video of the shooting.
Two teenagers arrested in shooting at local nightclub that injured 3

Latest News

Dante Bryson, 40, was last seen in March.
Police ask for help in search for Central Texas man missing since March
The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
Teenager dies, five others seriously hurt in 7-vehicle I-35 crash
Meaghan Skiba, 30, was last seen on Tuesday.
Missing Texas woman named in statewide alert has been found
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant