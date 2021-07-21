Stabbing at Central Texas apartment complex leaves one dead; suspect is in custody

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect was in custody Wednesday after a deadly stabbing early Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Cedar Park.

Branden Lamarr Smith, 33, was held Wednesday in the Williamson County Jail charged with murder.

Smith, who police say fled in a vehicle, was arrested several hours after officers found Ayrica Yemay Andrews, 20, unresponsive with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds after responding to the stabbing at around 5:40 p.m. at the Bridge at Volente Apartments at 11908 Anderson Mill Rd.

First responders performed CPR, but efforts to resuscitate Andrews were unsuccessful.

Neither Smith nor Andrews lived in the complex but were at the apartment of a mutual acquaintance when the two got into an argument that turned physical, police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.