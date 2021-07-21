Advertisement

Texas man’s dying words lead police to charge his wife with murder

File Graphic
File Graphic
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in a Houston suburb arrested a woman for murder Tuesday, July 20 because of her husband’s final words before he died, KTRK-TV reported.

Jacqueline Thomas, 43, is charged with murder in the death of her husband, Eugene Liger, 42.

Missouri City Police responded to a shooting call on Americana Drive in the Lexington Square neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

There, Thomas reportedly told investigators she accidentally shot her husband.

But investigators said Liger’s dying words to detectives convinced them the shooting was not an accident.

Liger was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a 5-month-old child was present at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Investigators have not revealed what Liger said before he died.

