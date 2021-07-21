Advertisement

Two wanted after credit card abuse incidents at local Target, Bed Bath & Beyond

The incidents occurred on July 14.
The incidents occurred on July 14.(Harker Heights Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police released security camera images Wednesday of two men wanted in connection with credit/debit card abuse incidents at a Target store and a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Harker Heights.

The incidents occurred on July 14.

No further details were provided.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 953-5400 option #2.

Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are seeking information on the...

Posted by Harker Heights Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
Teenager dies, five others seriously hurt in 7-vehicle I-35 crash
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
McLennan Community College police officer Rick Roberts died Monday.
COVID-19 claims life of veteran Central Texas police officer
A report early Tuesday morning of gunfire at one apartment complex near a local campus led to a...
Report of gunfire at 1 campus-area apartment complex leads to drug arrest at 2nd complex
A frame grab from surveillance video of the shooting.
Two teenagers arrested in shooting at local nightclub that injured 3

Latest News

III Corps and its commander, Lt. Gen. Pat White, stands with Major General John B. Richardson...
Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division welcomes new leader
More arrests are pending, authorities said. (File)
Deputies arrest 2 in area meth probe, more arrests expected
Two adults and a child were displaced by the early-morning fire officials say was caused by an...
Lit candle ignites fire in local apartment unit; 2 adults and a child displaced
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
House Democrats propose cutting funding for charter schools