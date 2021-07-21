Two wanted after credit card abuse incidents at local Target, Bed Bath & Beyond
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police released security camera images Wednesday of two men wanted in connection with credit/debit card abuse incidents at a Target store and a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Harker Heights.
The incidents occurred on July 14.
No further details were provided.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 953-5400 option #2.
