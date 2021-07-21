Waco: MCC expands scholarship program

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan Community College is expanding its scholarship program for high school students.

The college will pay tuition and fees for students in the top 10% of their high school classes, as well as offering help to “rising stars”.

“This new McLennan Rising Star scholarship is the 11-20% of high school students and it’s a 50% scholarship for tuition and fees,” Dr. Stephen Benson, vice president of finance and administration, said.

The pandemic inspired MCC officials to find even more ways to lend a helping hand.

“A lot of our students are working students,” Benson said.

“They may have lost their jobs and it has been difficult for them.”

On top of its existing COVID relief funds other financial help programs, MCC officials hope to take the stress of finances out of college, rewarding students for working hard in high school.

Officials also hope the scholarships will boost enrollment. too.

“Our enrollment is still down a little bit since the pandemic so we are hoping that all of these things will help enrollment grow,” Benson said.

“That’s good for us, but more importantly it’s good for the community.”

MCC also can help former students, including those who may need help with student debt, get back into the classroom.

More information is available online.

