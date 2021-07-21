Advertisement

Waco: Police try to identify two women wanted in a theft from a business

Police hope someone will recognize the two women.
Police hope someone will recognize the two women.(Waco Police Dept.)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are trying to identify two women caught on camera at a laundromat who are wanted in connection with a theft from a local business.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the women Wednesday.

The two were involved in a theft at a business on July 9 on 18th Street, police said.

Further details weren’t released.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the women to call Det. MacGilvray at (254) 750-3668 in reference to case 21-11022.

