Waco: Police try to identify two women wanted in a theft from a business

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are trying to identify two women caught on camera at a laundromat who are wanted in connection with a theft from a local business.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the women Wednesday.

The two were involved in a theft at a business on July 9 on 18th Street, police said.

Further details weren’t released.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the women to call Det. MacGilvray at (254) 750-3668 in reference to case 21-11022.

