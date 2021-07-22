10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 7.24.21-7.25.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Deep in the Heart Film Festival, designed to promote independent cinema in Central Texas, is back in person this year at the Waco Hippodrome this weekend. This year, there will be 153 projects showcased along with industry educational seminars, networking events, and a mechanical bull! If you can’t attend in person, the festival will be streamed the following week.

Saturday is the C.A.S.T. For Kids fishing event at Lake Waco. The C.A.S.T. For Kids Foundation enriches the lives of children with special needs, supports their families, and strengthens communities through the sport of fishing. This C.A.S.T. for Kids event include lots of fun and celebration! You can expect 2-3 hours of fishing, a delicious lunch and an awards celebration where your child will receive a personalized plaque. This is a day of fishing your child will never forget!

The 4th Annual TASTE OF AFRICA: Diving Deep into Culture! event is on Saturday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center. Join in the celebration of African histories and cultures that the continent has to offer. This family centered celebration of African cultures will explore tantalizing tastes, vibrant fabrics and fashions, exotic jewels, handcrafted art, vibrant sounds, breathtaking dancing movement, and other acts to show the audience an authentic cultural display. In addition, random selected guest will receive an African Cultural Make over. Your authentic traditional African garments is preferred for display. Therefore, wear your best African dress proudly for the community to see.

The town of Italy hosts Italy Summer Street dance and festival this Saturday from 6pm to midnight...with live music from the trigger Jones band, Bailey and the bad habits, and Brady Haley Acoustic with Michael King on drums. Carnival Games, bounce houses, live music and dancing, face painting, balloon artist and photo booth, food trucks and vendors. Join local business, Slappy Smalls Cheesecakes, in this awesome summer night event in the wonderful town of Italy, TX!

Comedians on Bulls is bringing together for your enjoyment two of the most entertaining, and potentially disastrous, forms of entertainment: stand up comedy and bull riding. Will these be cowboys riding the bulls, you ask? Nope. Watch as 8 of Texas’s best comedians compete head-to-head in a bull riding competition for a spot on this evening’s comedy showcase - only the winners get to perform. For most, this will be their first time riding a bull. For some, their first time seeing one. Whatever the case, it’s going to be hilarious to watch. Gates open at 3:00pm. Bull riding starts at 3:30pm. After the competition, the winners kick off a comedy show at 5:30pm. Bring your own beer, bring your own snacks and enjoy the evening!

Follow the glow of the tiki torches to Rock’in Luau Dinner and Dance benefiting Caritas of Waco and the Family Abuse Center on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. This event will feature the music of The Morticians with dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by dancing until 10 p.m. It’s family-friendly with delicious dinner catered by The Chicken including: Caribbean Jerk Chicken, Cilantro Lime Rice, Corn Souffle, Green Beans Almondine, Cranberry Walnut Salad, Pineapple Icebox Cake, Dinner Rolls, Iced Tea, and Water. The dress for this event is luau party casual. Plus there’s a raffle, where the lucky winner takes home 50% of money raised!

Christmas in July Fundraiser by the Waco GoodFellas organization is this Saturday at 6 p.m. This event includes live music, food, drink, auctions, & raffles all benefitting Waco Goodfellas, Inc. 100% of all money raised stays 100% local and goes 100% to helping underprivileged kids in our community! Tables available to purchase from $1000- $2500 depending on sponsorship level. The Waco GoodFellas is a non-profit organization located in Central Texas which strives to better the lives of families in need during the holiday season. They help children believe in the miracle of Christmas and the importance of giving.

Join the Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights for a special Back to School Healthy Kids Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and help your kids imagine what they can achieve this coming school year. This event is free to the public and will be held in the parking lot and gym at the Harker Heights Wellness Center. The day will be filled with information, vendors, prizes, and fun! Every child who attends will receive a free gift while supplies last.

Chef Damon McGee presents Nutritional Dreams, a fun way for children and their families to learn about the importance of eating fruits and vegetables. This event will help kids to learn about the benefits of eating healthy, which healthy snacks give them energy, and help establish a foundation for healthy lifestyles and nutritional knowledge. There will be food tasting, games, giveaways, and this event is free and open to all ages!

In celebration of the Women, Aviation and the WW2 exhibit at the Salado Museum, the Dillard Sisters will perform live at the museum on Saturday at 1 p.m. This special program will include women sharing their military stories. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.