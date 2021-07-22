Affidavit: Suspect claims self-defense in deadly local shooting, but evidence says otherwise

TEMPLE Texas (KWTX) – August Shaton Sanders, 26, of Fort Hood, who’s charged with murder in the early-morning shooting death of Dewayne Hambrick, 48, Saturday at a Temple trucking company, told investigators he fired in self-defense, but an affidavit released Thursday says the evidence didn’t support his claim.

Sanders remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday.

He’s held in lieu of $150,000.

Officers responded the shooting just after 4:20 a.m. Saturday at Navigators Unlimited LLC in the 39000 block of Shallow Ford West Road in Temple.

They found Hambrick lying on his back with blood coming from the back of his head and fixed and dilated pupils, the affidavit said.

Hambrick had blood on the front of his shirt, pants and hands, the affidavit said.

A shell casing was on the ground nearby.

Sanders, who lived with his girlfriend in a room inside the business, and Hambrick, who lived in an RV on the property, argued early Saturday.

Sanders told officers “he showed Hambrick a gun to keep ‘it’ from going any further and kept it pointed down by his side,” the affidavit says.

Sanders said he shot Hambrick after Hambrick put him in a choke hold “by raising the gun and shooting behind him at Hambrick.”

But, “in order for him to shoot the victim that way, the victim would have to be leaning forward or the suspect would have had control of the victim’s head to shoot,” Officer Ashley Cunningham wrote in the affidavit.

“There was no apparent blood splatter on the suspect’s face, clothing or hands, but blood splatter was on the gun magazine.”

Officers found the gun on the floor inside the warehouse in front of the office in which Sanders and his girlfriend were living, the affidavit said.

Sanders said he shot Hambrick at around 2 a.m., the affidavit said.

He didn’t call 911 until 4:21 a.m.

“I believe that August Sanders shot Hambrick with a firearm knowing he had inflicted serious bodily injury and did not call 911 until after Hambrick was dead,” Cunningham wrote in the affidavit.

