Central Texas man killed in head-on collision involving 16-year-old driver

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified Shawn Eric Lindsey, 45, of McGregor, as the man killed in a head-on collision over the weekend.

The wreck happened Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. on FM 1783 about five miles west of FM 116.

Investigators said a 16-year-old girl from Gatesville was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup west on FM 1783.

“The Dodge pickup crossed over the center line around a curve and collided head on with an eastbound 1997 Honda Civic passenger car,” said a DPS official.

The Civic was operated by Lindsey, pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Jim Caldwell.

The teenager was transported by Coryell EMS to Coryell Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.