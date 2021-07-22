Advertisement

Central Texas man killed in head-on collision involving 16-year-old driver

The wreck happened Sunday on FM 1783. (File)
The wreck happened Sunday on FM 1783. (File)(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified Shawn Eric Lindsey, 45, of McGregor, as the man killed in a head-on collision over the weekend.

The wreck happened Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. on FM 1783 about five miles west of FM 116.

Investigators said a 16-year-old girl from Gatesville was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup west on FM 1783.

“The Dodge pickup crossed over the center line around a curve and collided head on with an eastbound 1997 Honda Civic passenger car,” said a DPS official.

The Civic was operated by Lindsey, pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Jim Caldwell.

The teenager was transported by Coryell EMS to Coryell Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Texas man’s dying words lead police to charge his wife with murder
The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
Teenager dies, five others seriously hurt in 7-vehicle I-35 crash
Branden Lamarr Smith, 33, is charged with murder.
Stabbing at Central Texas apartment complex leaves one dead; suspect is in custody
A driver allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a Lott Police unit.
Driver who ignored stop sign crashes into Central Texas police unit
Gov. Abbott
Texas governor won’t impose new mask mandate despite increasing COVID-19 cases

Latest News

A Central Texas church ended its youth summer camp early after at least a dozen children tested...
Camp ends early for some young Central Texas church members after positive COVID tests
Central Texas GoodFellas
GoodFellas are all about ‘giving kids a reason to believe’
"He's our last puzzle piece" A Central Texas teen finds his forever home
"He's our last puzzle piece" A Central Texas teen finds his forever home
As Texas reported more than 6,400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest one-day...
COVID cases are rising, vaccination rates are low, so Texas decides to put on a show
Lauren, Braxton and Amanda say they've felt like a family from the very beginning.
“He’s our last puzzle piece” Central Texas teenager finds forever home