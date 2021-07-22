Central Texas murder suspect arrested after a traffic crash and a manhunt indicted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Warren Prince Tyler, 21, who was arrested in May following a manhunt after fleeing from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 was named in an indictment Thursday charging murder/enhanced.

Tyler remains in the McLennan County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $1 million bond on the murder charge.

He also faces a list of unpaid traffic tickets and additional charges including theft, evading arrest, burglary of a habitation and assault.

The indictment stems from the shooting death of Jajuan Anderson-Simmons in March.

The shooting was reported at around 7:45 p.m. March 25 at Council Acres Park at South 15th Street and Bagby Avenue.

Reports indicated some people were playing basketball in the park when a car pulled up and shots were fired.

Anderson-Simmons was taken to a hospital, but later died.

Tyler, who was named in a murder warrant stemming from the killing, was driving a vehicle reported stolen from Limestone County when he was involved in the crash at around 11:35 a.m. on May 15 on Interstate 35 near Big Elm Road in the Troy area.

He fled after the accident.

A manhunt was organized with help of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Bell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Bell County constables, the Lorena Police K-9 unit, and the Temple Police K-9 unit.

Two hours later, Warren was taken into custody without incident along the Union Pacific railroad tracks near Blevins Road in Falls County.

He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco for treatment of minor injuries he received while running from the crash scene.

No one was hurt in the crash that led to the search.

