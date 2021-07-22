Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Elementary school honored by the First Lady

Clemmons Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove was honored by the Military Education...
Clemmons Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove was honored by the Military Education Coalition and First Lady Jill Biden in a ZOOM call on Wednesday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Clemmons Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove was honored by the Military Education Coalition and First Lady Jill Biden in a ZOOM call on Wednesday.

“It felt like time stopped almost,” said Student and Army Brat Kelsey Tawney.

“It was so amazing, and I was very surprised. Definitely the best moment this year.”

The recognition, in large part, was because of their S2S program, which aims to make sure students help military kids who are new to the school, something that Tawney knows all about.

“It’s important to me because whenever I got to this school, I thought that nobody wanted to be my friend,” she said.

“It’s an honor to be in S2S.”

This past year was an even bigger challenge due to the pandemic. Despite the difficulty of meeting in person, the students and counselors never missed a beat.

“We didn’t say we can’t do this because of the pandemic,” said S2S Counselor Audrey Trahan.

“We really tried to look outside of the box, what can we do. We have an online program through Schoology where kids were able to meet together as a group and come up with ideas to help each student feel safe and welcomed.”

It paid off. Through careful planning to safely meet and volunteer throughout the community, they made a huge impact with others and themselves.

“It kinda makes me feel nervous,” said Student Ajiyah Ruffin.

“At the same time, feel good that I bettered myself and others.”

While many of the students were humbled by the honor, they say they’re more excited about being together in-person again this school year.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
Teenager dies, five others seriously hurt in 7-vehicle I-35 crash
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
McLennan Community College police officer Rick Roberts died Monday.
COVID-19 claims life of veteran Central Texas police officer
A report early Tuesday morning of gunfire at one apartment complex near a local campus led to a...
Report of gunfire at 1 campus-area apartment complex leads to drug arrest at 2nd complex
A frame grab from surveillance video of the shooting.
Two teenagers arrested in shooting at local nightclub that injured 3

Latest News

Federal funds are being used to help the homeless find housing in Bell County.
Federal funds used to help homeless find housing in one Central Texas county
Vaccination rates in Central Texas lag state rates by 15% or more. (AP/file)
Central Texas COVID: Active cases rise, vaccination rates don’t, masks remain optional
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
McLennan Community College is expanding its scholarship program.
Waco: MCC expands scholarship program