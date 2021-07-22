Copperas Cove: Elementary school honored by the First Lady

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Clemmons Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove was honored by the Military Education Coalition and First Lady Jill Biden in a ZOOM call on Wednesday.

“It felt like time stopped almost,” said Student and Army Brat Kelsey Tawney.

“It was so amazing, and I was very surprised. Definitely the best moment this year.”

The recognition, in large part, was because of their S2S program, which aims to make sure students help military kids who are new to the school, something that Tawney knows all about.

“It’s important to me because whenever I got to this school, I thought that nobody wanted to be my friend,” she said.

“It’s an honor to be in S2S.”

This past year was an even bigger challenge due to the pandemic. Despite the difficulty of meeting in person, the students and counselors never missed a beat.

“We didn’t say we can’t do this because of the pandemic,” said S2S Counselor Audrey Trahan.

“We really tried to look outside of the box, what can we do. We have an online program through Schoology where kids were able to meet together as a group and come up with ideas to help each student feel safe and welcomed.”

It paid off. Through careful planning to safely meet and volunteer throughout the community, they made a huge impact with others and themselves.

“It kinda makes me feel nervous,” said Student Ajiyah Ruffin.

“At the same time, feel good that I bettered myself and others.”

While many of the students were humbled by the honor, they say they’re more excited about being together in-person again this school year.

