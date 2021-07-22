Advertisement

Deputies arrest 2, recover purses, wallets, IDs in 3-county car burglary investigation

Deputies arrested Don Miller (left) and Shanikka Toliver.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County deputies involved in a three-county vehicle burglary investigation made two arrests and then recovered more than 100 stolen purses and wallets and dozens of IDs after executing search warrants at two locations.

Deputies arrested Don Miller, 34, and Shanikka Toliver, 32, after spotting a vehicle on July 14 at Chalk Ridge Falls Park on FM 1670 in Belton they believed was related to a rash of vehicle break-ins that included forced entry through windows and the theft primarily of wallets and purses.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off and led them on a chase that ended on West Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.

Miller was arrested initially for evading arrest and Toliver was named in outstanding warrants charging credit card abuse, authorities said.

Miller, of Killeen, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000, charged with evading arrest, burglary of vehicles.

Toliver’s name did not appear on the jail’s online roster Thursday.

Some of the items deputies recovered after serving search warrants.
Some of the items deputies recovered after serving search warrants.(Bell County Sheriff's Department)

After the arrests, investigators served search warrants at two locations in Killeen and recovered the stolen wallets, purses, drivers licenses and social security cards.

“Based on property recovered, it is believed the group may be responsible for vehicle burglaries committed in Bell County, Williamson County, and Travis County,” sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said.

Investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies to return stolen property to owners.

“This has been a multi-agency collaborated effort in response to dozens of car burglaries throughout central Texas and investigations are on-going,” Reinhard said.

