Driver who ignored stop sign crashes into Central Texas police unit

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - An officer with the Lott Police Department is expected to be okay after his police unit was struck by a driver who ran a stop sign, the department revealed in a Facebook post.

The wreck happened at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of HWY 77 and HWY 320.

The officer was reportedly heading south on HWY77, driving through the intersection, when his unit was struck on the driver-side rear quarter panel by a motorist who failed to stop at the stop sign, the department said.

When the unit was struck, it spun around into the northbound lane. The other vehicle involved came to rest at the Lott Stop convenience store. Both vehicles sustained a significant amount of damage.

The officer was transported to the hospital via ambulance to get checked out.

“To our knowledge all parties involved are okay,” the department’s chief wrote on Facebook.

The wrecked Lott Police Unit (Lott Police Facebook)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.