Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.(Source: Hard Rock Stadium)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
Teenager dies, five others seriously hurt in 7-vehicle I-35 crash
File Graphic
Texas man’s dying words lead police to charge his wife with murder
Branden Lamarr Smith, 33, is charged with murder.
Stabbing at Central Texas apartment complex leaves one dead; suspect is in custody
Gov. Abbott
Texas governor won’t impose new mask mandate despite increasing COVID-19 cases
A driver allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a Lott Police unit.
Driver who ignored stop sign crashes into Central Texas police unit

Latest News

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks at “Texans Rally for Our Voting Rights” at...
O’Rourke group gives $600,000 to Texas House Democrats in D.C.
A Waco murder suspect who fled after a pileup on Interstate 35 and was arrested following a...
Central Texas murder suspect arrested after a traffic crash and a manhunt indicted
Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House...
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you