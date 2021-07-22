Advertisement

Health care workers say COVID-19 deaths are preventable

RN Jennifer Risner is concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases.
RN Jennifer Risner is concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases.(WAFF)
By Caroline Klapp and Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – Health care workers say more and more patients with COVID-19 wish they had gotten vaccinated.

WAFF reports that a nurse who works at a hospital in Athens said several people were admitted this week suffering from the virus.

“We’re seeing a lot of sick people come in and that’s very, very scary for our future,” RN Jennifer Risner said.

Risner treated the first patient with COVID-19 at Athens Limestone Hospital in 2020. She said it’s been grueling and is concerned we are heading down a dangerous path again.

“I’ve seen more deaths this year than I’ve ever seen in my nursing career. And it doesn’t get easy – it gets a little harder every time,” Risner said.

Doctors and nurses at the hospital say many patients are asking for the vaccine when it’s too late. A vaccine can’t undo the virus once you have it and you can only get the shot when you’re healthy again.

While Risner understands it’s a personal choice, she would hate to see a loved one check into the hospital for simply not wanting to get vaccinated.

“I feel like if you put yourself in my shoes, and see what I’ve seen behind the scenes, that I do think that you’d change your mind about being vaccinated,” Risner said.

The hospital’s chief of staff, Dr. Matthew Hanserd, said he’s had to answer incredibly tough questions throughout his career.

When a husband recently asked Hanserd what he could have done to prevent his wife from dying, he simply told the man she could have been vaccinated.

“It’s rare in my line of work that I can give things that are rock solid,” Hanserd explained. “But in her case, she’d still be with us.”

Hanserd urges anyone who has questions about the vaccine to talk to their health care provider.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
Teenager dies, five others seriously hurt in 7-vehicle I-35 crash
File Graphic
Texas man’s dying words lead police to charge his wife with murder
Branden Lamarr Smith, 33, is charged with murder.
Stabbing at Central Texas apartment complex leaves one dead; suspect is in custody
Gov. Abbott
Texas governor won’t impose new mask mandate despite increasing COVID-19 cases
McLennan Community College police officer Rick Roberts died Monday.
COVID-19 claims life of veteran Central Texas police officer

Latest News

FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration...
Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks
The shooting in May in the parking lot of a Killeen hotel left one injured.
Police release surveillance photos from shooting in local hotel parking lot
About 20 firefighters responded.
Crews stand down after underground propane leak in downtown Waco area contained
FILE - People attend a cultural-political event on the seaside Malecon Avenue with thousands of...
US imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses
Passenger says brawl caught on video on Frontier Airlines flight was racially motivated.
Brawl breaks out on Frontier Airlines flight