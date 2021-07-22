Advertisement

‘High-explosive’ grenade found at Temple park

Police say it's unknown how the explosive device ended up at a local park.
Police say it's unknown how the explosive device ended up at a local park.(Temple PD)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department and Fort Hood Explosive Ordnance Disposal worked together to safely dispose of a grenade found at a local park.

“It is unusual to find explosive devices in the area, but it is certainly a possibility while living close to a military base,” said Deputy Chief McNeill Fairey, “They must be handled professionally.”

Police met with a person at a residence in the 7700 block of Honeysuckle Drive shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The individual told officers he found a grenade at West Temple Community Park and took it home.

An investigation determined the device was an “authentic high-explosive grenade,” police said.

Fort Hood Explosive Ordnance Disposal collected the grenade and safely removed it from the residence.

Residents who encounter explosive devices should call 911 immediately and should never touch or move the device, police said.

Police say it is unknown how the device ended up at the park.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
Teenager dies, five others seriously hurt in 7-vehicle I-35 crash
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
McLennan Community College police officer Rick Roberts died Monday.
COVID-19 claims life of veteran Central Texas police officer
A report early Tuesday morning of gunfire at one apartment complex near a local campus led to a...
Report of gunfire at 1 campus-area apartment complex leads to drug arrest at 2nd complex
A frame grab from surveillance video of the shooting.
Two teenagers arrested in shooting at local nightclub that injured 3

Latest News

Clemmons Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove was honored by the Military Education...
Copperas Cove: Elementary school honored by the First Lady
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Evacuation order remains after Texas plant chemical release
Local doctor says vaccines, face masks still best bet to stay safe
Local doctor says vaccines, face masks still best bet to stay safe
homeless in Central Texas
How do you protect the homeless from COVID19?
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Breast Center in Waco has purchased a second 3D mammogram...
Local hospital pushing for women to get back on track with breast health