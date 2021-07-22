‘High-explosive’ grenade found at Temple park

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department and Fort Hood Explosive Ordnance Disposal worked together to safely dispose of a grenade found at a local park.

“It is unusual to find explosive devices in the area, but it is certainly a possibility while living close to a military base,” said Deputy Chief McNeill Fairey, “They must be handled professionally.”

Police met with a person at a residence in the 7700 block of Honeysuckle Drive shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The individual told officers he found a grenade at West Temple Community Park and took it home.

An investigation determined the device was an “authentic high-explosive grenade,” police said.

Fort Hood Explosive Ordnance Disposal collected the grenade and safely removed it from the residence.

Residents who encounter explosive devices should call 911 immediately and should never touch or move the device, police said.

Police say it is unknown how the device ended up at the park.

