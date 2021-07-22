Hot, hazy, & dry weather takes over

After spending most of the month with reasonably “cool” and wet weather, our July is about to dry up & really heat up. Tonight is still not too bad with mild temperatures in the low to mid 70s under a mostly clear sky. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with high temperatures in the mid 90s plus the afternoon heat index is expected to put us in the upper 90s/low 100s. Rain chances tomorrow will still be around in the afternoon but not as high as what we’ve seen the past few days; most everyone stays dry.

An area of high pressure returns for the weekend. This should bring back full sunshine and heat for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the upper 90s with isolated areas possibly reaching into the triple digits. Afternoon “feels like” temperatures next week will be over 100 degrees each day so heat safety will be important: frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning, dress light, protect against the sun’s rays, and most importantly of all, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Another round of Saharan Dust will blow across the Atlantic into Central Texas by Friday and through the weekend. This will take away color from the blue sky and replace it with a hazy look. Our air quality may be negatively impacted over the next few days and into the weekend. There is a slight haze currently, most likely due to smoke from wildfires, but starting Friday and into the weekend, another plume of Saharan dust is expected to move into Central Texas. This dust could linger into the beginning of the workweek.

Heads up: Extended outlooks, from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, suggest a long-term pattern change which may bring 100 degree heat in early August.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.