Police release surveillance photos from shooting in local hotel parking lot

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance photos Thursday from a shooting in May in the parking lot of a Killeen hotel that left one injured in hopes someone recognizes the people in the photographs.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 11 p.m. on May 28 in the 2600 block of Elms Road where a disturbance involving two groups of people led to gunfire.

“One of the persons involved fired a handgun and struck another. The suspect fled in a vehicle with the three other individuals shown in these photos,” police said in a post Thursday.

Police think the vehicle was a dark colored Nissan.

The suspect is a black man with a beard who was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 512-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

