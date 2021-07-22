Restaurant Report Card for July 22, 2021

(KWTX) - This week, we’re taking a look at some of the worst food inspection scores local health departments have had to deal with so far this year.

Poppa Rollo’s Pizza at 703 North Valley Mills Dr. in Waco got a 75 on an inspection that the health worker said was the result of a customer complaint.

The prep table was unplugged, and the walk-in cooler was too warm, so the workers had to throw everything out.

There was “an abundance of flies in the kitchen,” and the reported noted a floor and walls that needed cleaning, wastewater puddles on the floor and shelves that had dust dangling above the pizza pans, the report noted.

Since some of these were repeat violations, the business was shut down until things could be addressed.

The restaurant scored a 91 on a follow-up inspection.

Fuji Japanese Steakhouse at 5901 West Waco Dr. in Waco got a 78 on an inspection that was also in response to a complaint and repeat problems.

According to the report, there were dirty counters and prep tables and dishes full of food piled-up.

It was so bad, the manager had to call a dishwasher in to work.

The shrimp was thawing improperly.

The hibachi grills and the floor beneath them were caked with rice and grime, and the kitchen equipment needed cleaning.

The restaurant passed a re-inspection but has since closed.

The owner has a new franchise, Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse, off Interstate 35 near Valley Mills Drive.

So, this is peculiar.

At the time of this story was researched, we learned DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks at 160 North New Road in Waco got an 85 on an inspection back in March, but the city can’t find the inspection details.

Neither can the restaurant.

A worker showed KWTX the re-inspection report, which was perfect but not the report that led to the re-inspection.

And this week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Pho-4-u at 480 East FM 2410 in Harker Heights.

This Vietnamese spot has a variety of noodle soups, beef, chicken, and meatless options.

The “Special Sandwich” comes with pate, mayo, cilantro, jalapenos, and cucumbers for starters.

If that’s too much for you, grab a cool smoothie.

