Shaking rain chances soon before typical mid-summer heat returns

The occasional showers that have been rolling through over the past few days are once again back in the forecast today and tomorrow but that is it. We’re expecting rain chances to drop out of the forecast starting on Saturday and lasting all the way through the end of the month (and likely beyond). Temperatures will of course be on the rise too so enjoy the cooler-than-normal temperatures while you can. Today is the first day with an average high of 98°, the highest average high of the entire year, which remains the case until August 17th when the average high drops back to 97°. It won’t feel like it should today with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Rain chances are near 30% as a few scattered pop-up showers are in the forecast during the afternoon. While rain could bubble up as early as about 11 AM, the best rain opportunities start after about 2 PM.

Rain chances are back near 20% Friday but high pressure is going to start to exert it’s influence. Isolated showers may help to cool you off from low-to-mid 90s highs late in the afternoon. Breezy south winds will be around Friday but that may not be enough to take the edge off triple-digit heat index values. High temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s starting this weekend and lasting through the entirety of next week. Heat index values starting on Friday will be at or above 100°. Even though those temperatures will be flirting with 100° starting on Sunday and we may stay below that mark, a small drop in humidity should keep heat index values between 100° and 105° all week next week. I do want to mention that you may notice a bit of a haze to the skies Friday and Saturday. Smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and Canada will continue to reduce air quality across most of the eastern U.S.

