Two Central Texas street gang members indicted for murder in death of teen

Two street gang members were indicted for murder Thursday in the death of a teenager who was shot near a local middle school. (File)(Unsplash)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Omarion Mayes and Vincent Snell of Waco, whom police described as street gang members, were indicted Thursday for murder in the death of a teenager who was shot on April 4 near G.W. Carver Middle School in Waco.

Officers who responded to the shooting at around 4 p.m. on April 1 at the intersection of J J Flewellen Road and Lenox Street in East Waco, found Damon Morgan, Jr., 18, in a vehicle.

He later died at a local hospital.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Mayes on May 27 on a warrant charging murder.

He remains in the McLennan County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $250,000 bond and is also on a Texas Juvenile Justice Department hold.

Snell, who was arrested on April 30, is held in lieu of $478,000 bond, also charged with murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and evading arrest.

“Both Omarion Mayes and Vincent Snell are members of a criminal street gang,” police Sgt. Peter Mottley said in a press release issued the day after Mayes’ arrest.

