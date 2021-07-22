Underground propane leak in downtown Waco area contained

WACO, Texas (KWTX) A major underground propane leak in the downtown Waco area that drew a major response has been contained, fire officials say.

Firefighters are now checking to make sure no pockets of the heavier-than-air gas have accumulated in underground conduits or the basements of several nearby buildings including Balcones Distilling.

Firefighters responded just after 9:30 a.m. to a report of a gas odor in the 300 block of South 11th Street, hazmat crews responded six minutes later, and the leak wax contained just before 9:55 a.m., fire officials said.

Nearly 20 firefighters were involved in the effort.

The leak appears to have occurred on the site of a tall telephone tower, at the base of which propane tanks were visible.

Occupants of nearby buildings were evacuated, and officials asked residents to avoid the area.

South 11th Street was closed to traffic between Franklin and Clay avenues and blocked off a half block on either side of Mary Avenue.

Propane vapors are heavier than air and may settle in basements and crawl spaces.

No injuries have been reported.

HAZMAT SITUATION - 300 Block of S. 11th St. @WacoTXFire and hazmat operating at a gas leak. Some streets are closed in the immediate area. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) July 22, 2021

